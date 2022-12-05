BLUFF CITY - On December 3rd, 2022, Dr. Daniel Joseph Paul of Bluff City, Tennessee, passed away at the age of 60.
Daniel was born to James and Oni Paul in Nashville, Tennessee, on January 31st, 1962. He was a family practitioner in Elizabethton, Tennessee for nearly 30 years and loved by all of his patients.
Outside of work, Daniel kept busy with hobbies ranging from Tae Kwon Do and blacksmithing to volunteering with Kiwanis and the Happy Valley Robotics Club. He was also an active member of St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church. Among many other things, Daniel was a lover of dogs, travel, cooking, and spending too much money on art. He could fix anything that broke, drive anything with wheels, and tell stories that kept everyone laughing. He also found great pleasure in administering high-speed lead injections to the local groundhog population.
Daniel was preceded in death by his father, James Paul. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Barbara, and their children Rachael (son-in-law Nick) and Ben. He also leaves behind his mother, Oni, siblings Dennis (sister-in-law Mary) Debbie, and Liz, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Famoyin and his team, Dr. Garland, and the staff of Amedysis Home Health and Quillen Rehab for all of their exceptional care.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton.
A funeral mass for Daniel will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church with Father Dennis Kress officiating.
The committal and entombment will follow the funeral mass on Friday in the Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tennessee. Active pallbearers will be Ben Paul, Dennis Paul, Nick Santiago, Matt Nickols, Mark Carrier, Andy Carrier, Matt Grubb, and Jake Craft.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society.
Words of comfort can be sent to the Paul family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.