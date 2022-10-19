D. Glenn Pennington, M.D., age 81, passed away at home on October 18, 2022. A brilliant surgeon with a quick wit and kind heart, Dr. Pennington was the son of the late Dr. Edward and Emma Lee Pennington of Ackerman, MS. He was the older brother, by seven minutes, of fraternal twin sister Lynne Pennington Howie. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dorothy “Dottie” Pennington, daughter Jennifer Lynne Pennington (Will Richardson), son Andrew Glenn Pennington, granddaughter Isabel Kim Pennington, sister Lynne Howie (John Sharp). He was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Earl Pennington (Patti) and his parents.

Glenn graduated from the University of Mississippi where he was chosen for scholastic honor societies as a freshman (Phi Eta Sigma) and as a senior (Omicron Delta Kappa). Always a leader, he was elected president of his senior class, president of his fraternity, Sigma Chi, and was the Southern Province nominee for the national Balfour Award. After graduating from the University of Mississippi Medical School, he completed his residency with Tulane Medical School at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. While there, he completed an internship in surgery, a residency in general and thoracic surgery and served as chief resident in general surgery and cardiothoracic surgery. He completed fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital (affiliated with Harvard University) and Mayo Clinic, Mayo Medical School.

