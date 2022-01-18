JOHNSON CITY - Dr. Carter Haws, 75, of Johnson City, passed away Thursday January 13th, 2022 after a brief illness.
Carter was born July 11th, 1946 in Oakridge, TN to Claude Carterhelm Haws Jr. and Mary Evelyn Ashe Haws.
Carter graduated from Knox Catholic High School where he was a member of the golf team. Carter completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Tennessee Knoxville and earned his MD from the University of Tennessee Memphis in 1972. From 1972-1976, Carter completed an Internship and Residency at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia. Upon completion of Residency, Carter served in the United States Air Force as Chief Radiologist at Beale Air Force Base in Sacramento, California. Carter was Honorably discharged in July of 1978 after fulfilling his two-year commitment.
After completion of military service, Carter moved to Johnson City where he joined Drs. Gibson, Range, Hankin, and Gubler in what would become Mountain Empire Radiology. Carter practiced for over 30 years at Johnson City Medical Center and other area hospitals. Carter spent his last working years at the VA Medical Center and retired in 2011.
Carter enjoyed playing golf, traveling especially to the beach, and walking his Australian Shepherd Maverick during his retirement. Carter attended Grace Fellowship Church for over 20 years and in retirement volunteered his time prior to COVID.
In his younger years, Carter was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to tell stories of his hunting and fishing trips with Drs. Calvin Morgan, Bob Hines, Clancy Spanuth and others.
Carter was a great man and will be dearly missed by his family. He was humble and soft spoken, except when watching UT football and basketball games, both of which he was an avid fan.
In addition to his parents, Carter was preceded in his death by brother Kevin Haws and Jeremy Haws.
Survivors include his wife of twenty-seven years, Kristi Haws; son, Graham Haws (Bristol), daughter Gretchen Haws (Johnson City); brothers, Tom Haws and his wife Janet (Knoxville), Lewis Haws and his wife Sue (Clarksville, TN), nephew, Jeff Haws and his wife Jamie (Decatur, GA); father and mother-in-law, Bill and Sandy Miller (Elizabethton); extended family includes Kathy and Roy Dula, Gary Elliott, Jason and Michelle Elliot, Erin Dula, Mark and Taylor Dula, Suzanne and Chris Runion, Eric and Michelle Miller and Tori Miller. Also surviving special friends Dr. Richard and Jill Elliott, Michelle and Clayton Guinn.
The family of Dr. Carter Haws will have a graveside committal service at 1 pm Friday, January 21, 2022, at Mountain Home National Cemetery Historical site with Titus O’Bryant officiating. Active pallbearers will be Mark Dula, Eric Miller, Gary Elliott, Jason Elliott, Chris Runion, and Andrew Smith. The Veterans Honor Guard DAV # 39 will accord military honors. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 pm Friday.
If preferred in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Second Harvest Food Bank or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Haws Family.