June 25, 1931 - September 2, 2020
Dr. Bobby Jack Pruitt, 89 of Valrico, FL, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 2. 2020 at home with family following an extended illness.
Born in Elizabethton TN.
Dr. Pruitt was known as a Pastor of Pastors. Founding churches in WA, TN and MD and was the Founding Pastor of Spirit and Life Bible Church in Elkton, Maryland. Pastored there for over 30 years and then traveled around the eastern United States and overseas encouraging churches and pastors for the last 30 years. Once not able to travel he spent time on Facebook encouraging others. In over 62 years of church ministry he was a pastor, Founder and President of Spirit and Life Bible College, Founder and President of Frontline Church Ministries, Founder and President of Mission Teams International sending teams to many countries around the world to preach and teach in Leadership Conferences. As an author he also educated others how to become stronger Christians and Leaders which was the greatest joy of his life. He loved missions and showed it by raising support for Spirit and Life children’s home in India for over 45 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mac (Speedy) Burnie Pruitt and Frankie Ann (Stonecipher) Pruitt; Five brothers, Leon Pruitt, Bud Newport, Jerry Pruitt and Rev. Bill Pruitt, Rev Wayne M. Pruitt; four sisters, Jonnie B. Presnell, Thelma Malone, Berdie Gantt, and Barbara Blouse.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years Catherine Leta Pruitt, Children; Hilda Harrelson, (Jerry) Diana Guthrie (Larry) Bobby D. Pruitt (Sandy) Catrina Marshall; two brothers, M.B. Pruitt, Mack Pruitt, and sister, Charlotte Hasson; grandchildren, Dean Harrelson, Tracy Moore, Troy Guthrie, Tyler BJ Pruitt, Dhana Harrelson, Jonathan Pruitt, Robby Potochney, Eric Potochney, Jared Marshall, Jordan Marshall and 19 great grandchildren, 29 nieces and nephews.
Friday, September 25, 2020, the family will receive friends from 11 AM to 12:30 P.M. at Calvary Church, 178 Pickens Bridge Road, Johnson City, TN, 37615.
A celebration of life service will follow at 12:30 P.M. with Host Pastor Robbie Hilton and other pastor’s speaking from across the east coast. Graveside service will be conducted following the service at Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be selected from Family and Friends.
Condolences and memories can be shared by visiting Facebook.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Shepherd Shapers P.O. Box 460889, San Antonio, TX 78246 USA in memory of Dr. Pruitt.
A special thanks to all who have sent words of encouragement and shown their love.
Memorial Funeral Home of Elizabethton, Tennessee is serving the Pruitt family.