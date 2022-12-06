Dr. Bill W. (Doc) Fuller, 56, passed away early Friday morning, December 2 as a result of complications from lymphoma. Our family is heartbroken, finding peace in knowing Bill became a Christian at a young age and was welcomed into heaven by his Heavenly Father, his beloved Pops, his loving Mom, his sweet sister Judy and the multitude of animals he has cared for over his 25-year career as a veterinarian; serving Southwest Virginia, East Tennessee and Western North Carolina. Bill was totally devoted to his clients and their many animals, as evidenced by the outpouring of love and sadness expressed in social media within hours of his death.

Doc was preceded in death by his dad, Jim Fuller, his mom Bonnie Fuller and his sister Judy Fuller. He is survived by his daughter Katie, daughter Emily and son Bradley, all three of whom he loved deeply and who made him so very proud; and his significant other and business partner Dr. Cindy Harrison. In addition, he is survived by his sisters Lynda (Tom) Wingate and Barbara (Marty) Blevins. He also leaves behind two nieces, Lauren Cassell and Alisha Blevins, two nephews, Eric Wingate and Derek Blevins, one great nephew Miles Castiglia, several loving cousins, including Connie Wardrup, his ‘like a sister’ cousin, his ‘adopted sister’ Teresa (Susie) Ford, and a multitude of friends spanning the country.

