Dr. Bill W. (Doc) Fuller, 56, passed away early Friday morning, December 2 as a result of complications from lymphoma. Our family is heartbroken, finding peace in knowing Bill became a Christian at a young age and was welcomed into heaven by his Heavenly Father, his beloved Pops, his loving Mom, his sweet sister Judy and the multitude of animals he has cared for over his 25-year career as a veterinarian; serving Southwest Virginia, East Tennessee and Western North Carolina. Bill was totally devoted to his clients and their many animals, as evidenced by the outpouring of love and sadness expressed in social media within hours of his death.

A Celebration of Life will be held December 16th 7pm – 8pm with social time with the family to follow 8pm - 9pm in the Gate City Middle School Gymnasium.

Trending Recipe Video