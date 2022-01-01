UNICOI - Doyle Jones, age 70, Unicoi, walked into heaven on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, to be with the Lord. His parents, Lillian and Willie Lee Jones; brothers, Elmer Jack and Steve Jones; sister, Joan Woodby; several nieces, nephews, lots of close friends and other family members were there to greet him in heaven.
Doyle loved life, playing pranks, Tennessee Football and Washington Redskins Football. He had such a great love for his family and was always willing to help anyone in need. There wasn’t a single person that came into contact with him that he couldn’t make smile. Doyle told each person how much he loved them. He worked in construction and roofing for over forty years. Doyle worked hard to provide for his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of forty-nine years, Evelyn Honeycutt Jones; his son, Chuckie Jones and wife, Zerena; sisters: Janet Byrd and husband, Eddie, Vicki Buchanan and husband, Ricky, Joy Lovette and husband, Ronnie; Doyle’s heaven-sent angels Josh and Corrine Allen, whom he loved dearly; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends on Monday, January 3, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 P.M. in the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Steve Cochran will officiate the 7:00 P.M. funeral service. Committal will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday in the Buchanan Family Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Willie Vance, Josh Allen, Harold Jones, Jerry Byrd, Shawn Hensley, Tommy Perry, Richard Price and George Woodby. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Woodby, Doug Woodby, Steve Cochran, John Cooper, Jr. and Kenny Walker. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:30 P.M. Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations to be made to: Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, TN 37650.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Jones family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Unicoi Funeral Home, 4428 Unicoi Drive, Unicoi is privileged to serve the Jones family. (423) 743-1380.