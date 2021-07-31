Dovie Lee (Oxford) Cummins was born to Ollie and Abbie Oxford on March 16, 1933, in Tolar, Texas and went to her heavenly home on July 29, 2021, at the age of 88 years.
She met Eph I. Cummins while he was working for her brother and they married on July 23, 1951 in Monahans, Texas.
In the fall of 1952, they moved to College Station, Texas so that Eph could finish his degree at Texas A&M University and Dovie worked during that time at Brazos County Abstract Co. in Bryan, Texas.
After graduation they moved to San Antonio, Texas where Eph went to work for the Soil and Water Conservation Service and Dovie worked at an Abstract Company.
After being transferred to Johnson City, Texas she worked at the Blanco County Clerks office. Daughters, Sheila and Debbie were born during their 16 years in Johnson City.
After retirement, they enjoyed many years as volunteers with the Texas Baptist Men, building churches and camp work. They helped build three churches in Colorado, Nevada, and Cochran, Canada.
While in Robert Lee, Dovie was a member of the Robert Lee Baptist Church. She moved to Ira in 2015 and attended First Church of God in Ira, Texas. Dovie was a lifetime member of the Robert Lee Chapter of the Eastern Star.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the nurses and staff at the Mitchell County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the love and care they showed to Dovie during her time there.
Dovie is preceded in death by her parents; Ollie and Abbie Oxford, husband Eph I. Cummins, five sisters and four brothers.
She is survived by her daughters; Sheila Alexander and husband Rocky of Ira, Texas and Debbie Miller and husband Jeff of Benbrook, Texas, three grandchildren; Amanda Heiman and husband Carey of Ira, Texas, Hayden Miller, and Abbie Miller of Benbrook, Texas, and two great-grandchildren; Emily and Trevor Heiman of Ira, Texas. Along with several brother and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Shaffer Funeral Home in Robert Lee, Texas with family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Bell-Cypert Seale Funeral Home in Snyder, Texas with burial to follow in Tolar Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
