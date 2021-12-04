JONESBOROUGH - Douglas Woodrow Stanley, 47, Jonesborough, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer.
Douglas was born in Elizabethton to Marion Baumgardner Stanley and the late Roy Edward Stanley.
Douglas graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1992 and went on to attend Maryville College. He was a credit manager for General Shale and loved his job. He was an avid Star Wars fan and football fan, specifically Dallas Cowboys.
In addition to his mother, Douglas is survived by: his wife of four years, Jami H. Stanley; one son, Jared Stanley; his beloved dog, Woodrow; and his best friend, Eric Arwood.
Special thank you to the staff on the 2500 floor of JCMC and the oncology team, especially Dr. Chakraborty.
A private memorial service will be held to honor Douglas’s life.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Stanley family.