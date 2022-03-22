ELIZABETHTON - Douglas Wayne Buckles, Jr., 54, Elizabethton, passed away unexpectedly at his residence Friday, March 18, 2022. He was born November 17, 1967 in Elizabethton. Wayne was a 1986 graduate of Unaka High School where he played on the Basketball and Football Team. Wayne was on the team that participated in the 1985 state tournament in basketball. He was employed by the Johnson City Fire Department having been employed there since February 21, 2000. Upon the death of his father, he was the voice of the Unaka Rangers. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, He was a member of the UT Parking Services, a Basic Life Support Instructor, an avid golfer and UT supporter especially in Volleyball. He was also an avid cook and entertainer. He was preceded in death by his father Douglas Wayne “Doug” Buckles who was Fire Chief at the Johnson City Fire Department from 1983 to 1997.
Survivors include his Mother: Carolyn Perrett Buckles, One Sister: Leigh Anne (Darrin) Rowe, One Brother: Chad Dwayne Buckles. One Niece: Addisyn Rowe, Two Nephews: Logan (Tabatha) Rowe, and Colton Rowe, two Great Nieces: Arianna Mitchell and Emily Shelton. One Uncle: John “Bubba ( Sherry) Perrett and One Aunt: Voretta (Phil) French. Several Cousins.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. Lynn Buckles officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 in the Buckles Cemetery. Active Pallbearers with be the Honor Guard, Johnson City Fire Department. Honorary Pallbearers will be all “cook out” friends, Fantasy football league and golf friends near and far. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. All memorials or donations please be made to Carter Christian Church or Elizabethton-Carter County Humane Society. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Buckles family.