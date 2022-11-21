ELIZABETHTON - Douglas “Skip” Taylor, age 66, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Illinois while on a hunting trip. He was the son of the late Delmas Taylor and Margaret Ellen Taylor. Skip retired from Elizabethton Police Department after 24 years of service. He was a Mason in the Watauga Lodge and enjoyed hunting, fishing and farming. He was of the Christian faith.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 13 years, Ellen Taylor, of the home; two children, Codi Taylor (Samuel), of Watauga and Jesse Taylor (Savannah), of Watauga; step-son, Wes Wright (Nikki), of Elizabethton; step-daughter, Chelsey Kirkland (Ashton), of Kingsport; three grandchildren, Sydnie Brock, Raygen Brock and Kaden Ledford; step-grandchildren, Julian Wright, Braxton Wright, Olive Kirkland and Nash Kirkland; one brother, Frank Taylor (Carol); two sisters, Penny Cole (Jerry) and Sheila Hartley (Jim) and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Douglas “Skip” Taylor will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 26, 2022 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home with Mr. Doug Hartley officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM prior to the service on Saturday.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Honorary pallbearers are Bob Rasnick, Matthew Rasnick, Mike Dixon, Art Smithdeal, Johnny Hilton, Wes Wright, Samuel Ledford, Doug Billingsly, Nick Billingsly, Danny Avery and Steve Burrough.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Taylor family.