ELIZABETHTON - Douglas “Skip” Taylor, age 66, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Illinois while on a hunting trip. He was the son of the late Delmas Taylor and Margaret Ellen Taylor. Skip retired from Elizabethton Police Department after 24 years of service. He was a Mason in the Watauga Lodge and enjoyed hunting, fishing and farming. He was of the Christian faith.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 13 years, Ellen Taylor, of the home; two children, Codi Taylor (Samuel), of Watauga and Jesse Taylor (Savannah), of Watauga; step-son, Wes Wright (Nikki), of Elizabethton; step-daughter, Chelsey Kirkland (Ashton), of Kingsport; three grandchildren, Sydnie Brock, Raygen Brock and Kaden Ledford; step-grandchildren, Julian Wright, Braxton Wright, Olive Kirkland and Nash Kirkland; one brother, Frank Taylor (Carol); two sisters, Penny Cole (Jerry) and Sheila Hartley (Jim) and several nieces and nephews also survive.

