Douglas H. Fair passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center following a brief illness at the age of 81. He was born in Elizabethton to the late Hiram and Alice (Woods) Fair. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Esten Shaffer.
Doug retired from McKee Baking where he was a Little Debbie Snack Cakes distributor for 30 years. After retirement, he worked as a courier for Citizens Bank for 10 years and loved it! Doug was a member of Dungan Chapel Baptist Church and loved going to NASCAR races for many years with friends but more than anything, Doug loved his children and grandchildren.
Those left to cherish Doug is his wife, Janice (Grindstaff) Fair; two daughters, Julie Thomas and Carrie Cagle and husband David of Elizabethton; his son, Dwayne Fair and wife Kim of Cookeville, TN; six grandchildren, Jared Thomas and Jill Rube (Steven) of Elizabethton, Jacob (Danielle) Thomas of Asheville, NC, Cayden and Drew Fair of Cookeville, TN and a special granddaughter, Laikyn Stevens; one special sister, Betty Shaffer of Elizabethton; two sisters-in-law, Imogene Dykes and Kate (Gordon) Rodgers; his best friend, Bob Rainbolt, Doug Stevens and Ruby Hatley and many, many more.
A service to celebrate Doug’s life will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Reverend Teddy Lewis officiating. Music will be under the direction of Michelle Sluder. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Wednesday.
The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in the Ensor Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Joe Stonecipher, Louie Blevins, Frank Taylor, Wayne Grant, Darrell Byrd and Bob Rainbolt. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe LaPorte, Sam LaPorte and the rest of Doug’s friends at Citizens Bank. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 10:15 Am on Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Signature Health and Rehabilitation Center of Elizabethton for the excellent care and love shown to Doug during his illness.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105, The Jericho Shriner’s, or to the Carter County Rescue Squad.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.