Douglas H. Fair passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center following a brief illness at the age of 81. He was born in Elizabethton to the late Hiram and Alice (Woods) Fair. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Esten Shaffer.

Doug retired from McKee Baking where he was a Little Debbie Snack Cakes distributor for 30 years. After retirement, he worked as a courier for Citizens Bank for 10 years and loved it! Doug was a member of Dungan Chapel Baptist Church and loved going to NASCAR races for many years with friends but more than anything, Doug loved his children and grandchildren.

