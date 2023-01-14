JOHNSON CITY - Douglas Edward Anders, 78, Johnson City, went to Heaven unexpectedly, on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family and treasured friend.
Doug was born in Manhattan, KS, and lived most of his life in Johnson City. He was a son of the late Elbert Douglas Anders and Mary Ann Nelson Anders Bristol.
Doug served his country in the U.S. Navy for twenty-five years, including the Vietnam War, then following his retirement, served in the Army Reserve for two years.
He received an Associate Degree from Northeast State and Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Tusculum College.
Doug was retired from Sprint Telephone, where he worked as a Technician.
He never met a stranger. Doug loved working outdoors, shooting pool, and listening to music.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Paul Bristol, Jack Bristol and Russell Anders, three sisters, Edna Bristol, Sue Bristol and Kasandra Cotton.
Doug is survived by his loving wife of many years, Donna Jo Anders; six children, Donna Heaton and husband Michael, Roan Mountain, Tammy Anders and significant other, Tommy Murray, Jr., Mebane, NC, Gena Anders, Johnson City, Adam Anders and wife Amanda, Jonesborough, Lillian Caamal and husband Miguel, California, Shaun Anders and fiancé Brandy Zambory, Piney Flats; one sister, Victoria Bristol, California; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his mother and father-in-law, who were like parents to him, Vivian and Bobby Salts, Johnson City and many friends.
The family will Celebrate Doug’s life on Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 2:00–5:00 P.M., at the Holiday Inn, 101 W. Springbrook Dr., Johnson City, TN 37604. There will be a service of Military Honors at 4:30.
Memorials to honor Doug may be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. Please visit their website @ lovetotherescue.org to make donations.