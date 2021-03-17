JONESBOROUGH- Douglas “Doug” Barnett, age 55, of Jonesborough, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of West Chester, PA, Doug is a son of the late Doyle Nate and Dorothy Mary (Willis) Barnett. He loved riding motorcycles, fishing, camping, playing pool and just being himself and helping people. In addition to his parents, Doug is preceded in death by one sister, Shirley Barnett Pate.
Douglas “Doug” Barnett leaves behind to cherish his memory: Love of his life: Joyce Bennett; Sons: Garther Barnett and wife, Autumn, Will Barnett; Special granddaughter: Kinslee Barnett; Sisters: Debbie Edwards and husband, Elvis ,Carol Malone, Sandy Hilton; Several nieces and nephews; Special little girl: Abby Custode; A few special friends: Lewis Alexander, Jerry Anderson, Randy Hyder ,Johnny Woodby, Mike Alexander, Eddie Ayers, George Woodfin, Mark Salts, Chris Snipes, And many more; Mother to Will: Tina Butler; Mother to Garther: Corinna Barnett.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Doug’s many friends for all of their love and kindness during this difficult time.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Douglas “Doug” Barnett in a eulogy service to be held at 8:00 pm on Friday, March 19, 2021 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. The service will be started by Mike Alexander and eulogies will be read by family and friends. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 pm and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside committal service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 20, 2021 in Bethesda Cemetery. Those attending the committal service will need to meet at Valley Funeral Home by 9:30 am to go in procession to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Valley Funeral Home to help cover final expenses.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we respectfully request that anyone attending services please wear a mask or face covering at all times and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends Douglas “Doug” Barnett through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.