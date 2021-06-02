JONESBOROUGH - Douglas Allen Hurley, 74 of Jonesborough, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center following an apparent heart attack. Born in Sneedville, Doug had lived most of his adult life in Washington County, TN. He was employed at Giant Foods, Montgomery Wards and later owned and operated Pay-Lo Food Mart in Gray for a number of years. Following retirement, Doug worked as a Pre-Need Funeral Counselor for Carter-Trent Funeral Home. He was a dedicated Christian and faithful member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Boones Creek, where he was choir director and trustee. As a result of being born into a “singing” family, Doug had a great love for music and song, and it showed each time he stood to sing or direct the choir.
He was preceded in death by his previous wife, Carolyn Stitt Hurley; his parents, Dewey and Winnie Johnson Hurley.
Doug is survived by his wife, Karen Leach Hurley; sons, Anthony Hurley and wife Ronette and Rodney Hurley and wife Linda; grandchildren, Dakota Hurley and wife Abbie and Kelsey Hurley; sisters, Sandra Mullins and husband Lowell and Anita Waddell and husband Donnie; brother, Morris Hurley and wife Sandra; his sisters-in-law, Denise Stitt Lady and husband Steve and Candy Roberts and husband Bob; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm Friday, June 4, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, 520 Watauga Street, Kingsport, TN.
A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Charles “Toonie” Cash and Pastor Perry Cleek officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 12 pm Saturday at Weaver Cemetery, 132 Peoples Road, Bristol, TN. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 11:45 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Duck Creek Baptist Church, Radio Ministry, 1989 Duck Creek Road, Sneedville, TN 37869.
