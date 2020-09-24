“What does the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God.” Micah 6:8
JOHNSON CITY - Douglas A. Feathers, 74, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home.
Doug was born in Watauga, TN as an only child to the late G.C. and Colleen Hickman Feathers.
He attended Mary Hughes from first grade until graduating from 12th grade.
Doug was a Vietnam Army veteran and won the Sharpshooter medal.
He was a member of Johnson City Church of God.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Feathers was preceded in death by: one son, Jarrod Andrew Feathers; two brothers-in-law, Jerry Bowlin and Ronnie Tester; and father-in-law, Everett Barton.
Survivors include: his wife, Janie Barton Feathers, of Johnson City; one son, Matthew Feathers and his wife Lora, of Kingsport; Mother-in-law, Rosa Barton, of Gray; two sisters-in-law, Shelia Bowlin, of Gray, and Bandy Tester, of Erwin; and many extended family members.
Doug was so proud of his family. He loved us, his Lord and his country. His twinkling, beautiful, blue eyes and sweet, little smile welcomed everyone.
Special thank you to: Dr. Kenneth Olive and ETSU physicians, JCMC, VA staff, the incredibly wonderful, skillful, compassionate members of Amedysis Health Care and Hospice, EMS, and all the amazing medical people who have blessed our lives through Doug’s long years of declining health. Also, our wonderful church family, friends and neighbors for praying for us and special kindness.
The family of Doug Feathers will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor Bryant Collins, from Johnson City Church of God, officiating. The committal service will immediately follow at Washington County Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:50 pm.
“There remaineth therefore a rest to the people of God.” Hebrews 4:9
