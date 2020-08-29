Doug Music Aug 29, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JONESBOROUGH - Doug Music, 75, of Jonesborough, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Fall Branch. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hamlett-dobson Funeral Homes Doug Music Arrangement Fall Branch Lord Recommended for you Trending Now Update: 1 dead after shooting in Washington County Johnson City man's COVID-19 eyes create scare Erwin to begin traffic enforcement on I-26 UPDATE: Deceased's name released from Washington County shooting ETSU great Silvers hospitalized with COVID-19 Johnson City Press ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.