JONESBOROUGH - Doug Music, 75, of Jonesborough, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at his home. Born in Norton, VA, he had resided most of his life in Jonesborough. Doug was a Vietnam Veteran, having served with the U.S. Army. He was a member of Valley View United Methodist Church. Doug had retired from Mead Corp. following 36 years of service. He also volunteered with the Unicoi Forestry Department.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Audrey Music; and brother, Ed Music.
Doug is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Carol Music; three sons, Jim Music and wife Michelle; Eric Music and wife Amanda, and Jeremy Music and wife Brittany; six grandchildren, Chelsea Martin, Wyatt Music, Emmy Music, Maggie Music, Ashton Music, and Colton Music; two great-grandsons, Conor and Carson Palmer; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Craig and Shannon Cloyd; sister-in-law, Susan Music; special friends, Randall and Tammy Wines; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. with Scott Rasnake and Pastor Steve Reynolds officiating.
Burial will follow at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Military Rites provided by American Legion Posts #3/265.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Cloyd, Dalton Cloyd, Craig Cloyd, Wyatt Music, Josh Brocklebank, Randall Wines, and Maynard Howington.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Doug Music.