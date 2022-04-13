PALL MALL, CO - Doug Lamb, age 53 of Pall Mall, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022. He was born December 29, 1968 in Johnson City, Tn. He was a Game Warden. Lamb was a graduate of Tennessee Tech University; Lamb started his career with the agency in Bradley County in 1992 and moved to Fentress County in 1999. He loved Fentress County and its residents and considered it home. Lamb was well known in the county and was a member of the Jamestown First Baptist Church. He taught hunter education and was known for his woodworking skills. Lamb was also known for his craftiness at PIG, a card game he played at the Forbus General Store in Pall Mall. Lamb held the title of world champion for a year. Considered a true game warden by his coworkers, Lamb enjoyed his work especially the walleye run and deer season. He was also an avid outdoorsman, hunting and fishing with his son. Lamb received a total of six "Officer of the Year" awards on a district, regional and statewide level. Regardless of these and other awards throughout his career, Lamb considered his family his greatest achievement. Lieutenant Tim Singleton shared, "Doug had a passion for his career. He didn't consider it a job. He managed the most difficult tasks of a wildlife officer, that is balancing work and family. He cherished both." Major CJ Jaynes added, "Doug was a firm, but fair wildlife officer that enjoyed the profession. He will be greatly missed." Funeral services were held on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Jamestown First Baptist Church with Bro. Justin Mahaffey officiating. Burial will follow in the Wolf River Cemetery. Pallbearers included TWRA. Honorary Pallbearers included Men's Sunday School Class and All his TWRA Colleagues. The family received friends on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Jamestown First Baptist Church. Doug is survived by his: Wife, Brenda (Crawford) Lamb; Children, Silas and Kathryn Lamb; Mother, Patricia (Elliott) Lamb; Sister, Serena Hutton and husband James; Niece and Nephews, Krista Christian, D.J. Hutton, David Hutton and Brandon Linkous; Great Nephew, Jack Linkous. He is preceded in death by his: Father, Glenn Watesel Lamb. Jennings Funeral Homes of Jamestown was in charge of services for Doug Lamb of Pall Mall.