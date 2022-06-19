ERWIN - Doug Hopson, age 72, Erwin, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus on Saturday morning, June 18, 2022, while he was surrounded by his loving family. He was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County and son of the late Vestal C. and Edith McInturff Hopson.
Doug was a United States Air Force Veteran. He was a member of Unicoi United Methodist Church. Doug was an active member of the Unicoi Ruritan Club. He retired from the banking industry after many years of service. Doug worked as a Mortgage Banker for different financial institutions which included First Tennessee Bank.
Doug worked with the Town of Unicoi for sixteen years as Alderman and Vice Mayor. He was dedicated to civic service and to the residents of the Town of Unicoi. Doug was honored to have the Buffalo Pavilion in Unicoi named after him. He was an active member of the First Tennessee Human Resource Agency where he also served on the board.
Doug was a very active participant with the Unicoi County Relay for Life, and he was asked to speak at some of their events. He encouraged many cancer patients and helped assist them in many ways. Doug’s positive attitude and smile was always present regardless of how he was feeling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Rebecca Marie Hopson; mother-in-law, Mary Engle; sisters-in-law: Cindy Hopson and Judy Hopson.
Doug leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of eighteen years, Cynthia Engle Hopson; five children: Christy Nichole Hopson, Hampton, Brandon Douglas Hopson (Fidah), Chicago, IL, Alexis Marie Rogers (Anthony), Boones Creek, Holly Nichole Reed (Phillip), Johnson City, Jessica Danielle Luttrell (Jon), Jonesborough; six brothers: James A. Hopson, Unicoi, Wayne Hopson (Barbara), Jonesborough, Doyle Hopson (Shannon), Unicoi, Don Hopson (Glenda), Aynor, SC, Bobby Hopson, Gary Hopson (Shari), all of Unicoi; one sister, Betty Hawkins (Larry), Unicoi; grandchildren: Sydnie Reynolds, Lilly Hopson, Owen Hopson, Ayden Hopson, Madison Lung, Ryker Holt, Hayden Rogers, Harper Rogers, Cash Reed, Skye Reed, Knox Reed, Layla Turner and Lenox Luttrell; numerous nieces, nephews and friends also survive.
Doug’s family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Unicoi United Methodist Church New Life Center. Pastor Steve Rice will deliver the message and Dr. Mike Pinner will assist at the 7:00 p.m. celebration of life service. Committal will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Chris Hopson, Jamie Hopson, Shawn Hawkins, Alan Hawkins, Jason Hopson, Charles Hopson, Owen Hopson and Connor McIntosh. Honorary pallbearers will be Doug’s brothers as well as the “Three J’s”: Johnny Lynch, Johnny Grindstaff and Johnny Logan. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in memory of Doug to: Unicoi United Methodist Church, 702 Virginia Street, Unicoi, Tennessee 37692.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Hopson family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Unicoi Funeral Home, 4428 Unicoi Drive, Unicoi, is privileged to serve the Hopson family. (423) 743-1380.