BUTLER - Dossie Lou Watson Birchfield, 71, Butler, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 in the Hillview Health Center following an extended illness. She was born July 2, 1949 in Banner Elk, North Carolina to the late Allen & Lona Guy Watson. Dossie was a graduate of Hampton High School and she attended Lees-McRae College, Banner Elk, NC where she received her LPN Degree. Dossie was employed at the Johnson County Hospital until it closed and she was employed at Life Care Center of Elizabethton until she retired due to illness. She was a member of Sink Valley Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years: Larry Birchfield. A Sister: Roberta Smith, Johnson City. A Niece: Anna Foster, Elizabethton, a great nephew: Logan Foster. The daughters she never had: Donna Easley and Mindy Trowbridge. Her dogs: LuLu & Pooh.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Flat Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Flat Springs, North Carolina with the Rev. Harvey White officiating. Burial will follow the service. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 2 p.m. Wednesday will be:Jim Birchfield, Logan Birchfield, Pat Gwen , Jess Bailey, Sam Bailey, Josh Benfield, Terry Gregg and Michael Foster.Honorary Pallbearers will be: Edward Fletcher, Carroll Fletcher, J.C. Henson, Junior Collazo, Frankie Collazo and her church family The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to to the staff of Sycamore Shoals Hospital. The Staff of Hillview Health Center, Mark & Charmaine Crowe, the Johnson County Rescue Squad and member of the Butler Fire Department The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
