JOHNSON CITY - Dorthy Jo Neal, age 80, of Johnson City, TN went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Searcy, AR to the late John & Irene Lynn Coles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, James Whayne.
Dorthy was a strong-willed, tough but loving mom. She wasn’t always right but she was fair. She attended services at Dominion Senior Living while she was a resident there. She was a bible school teacher and attended bible study regularly. She was very caring to everyone and wanted them to feel included.
Those left to cherish her memories include her children, Jeffery Neal (Tonya), Connie Jo Simpson, James Whayne Neal, Jr., John Michael Neal; eight grandchildren; many great grandchildren and a sister, Maxine.
The family will be conducting a service at Dominion Senior Living with other services to follow in Arkansas.
The family would like to especially thank the staff and friends at Dominion Senior Living of Johnson City, TN.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Neal family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.