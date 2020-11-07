I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness which the Lord, the righteous judge shall give me on that day. 2 Timothy 4:7-8
ERWIN- Dorsie Jack Haynes, age 79, entered the portals of heaven on November 6, 2020, at Erwin Health Care Center after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. He was the son of Clinton and Ruth Haynes of Erwin and the grandson of Nathaniel T. and Betsy Jane Haynes and Jack and Seney Franklin, Flag Pond.
Jack was an ordained minister and pastored for several years at Roseville Baptist Church, Flag Pond, and Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Erwin. He was a founding member of Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church in Erwin where he taught the adult class and filled in any other positions needed. He enjoyed attending church and worshipping with his friends and neighbors.
Other than his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Geneva Rutter, several aunts and uncles, and also a dear and close friend, Jackie Oliva, and his beloved dachshund, Cookie.
Jack owned and operated his own business, Jack Haynes Construction, for many years building several houses in the Jonesborough area. He was also a school bus driver for the Unicoi County School System, bus #7, for many years driving the Limestone Cove route.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 55 ½ years, Georgia Haynes, son, Nathan (Susan) Haynes of Telford, daughter, Sarah Haynes of Limestone. He leaves behind his two precious grandchildren, Kati Garst and Kaden Haynes, the bright spots in his life. He is survived by his brother, Robert “Tex” Haynes (Carolyn) and sister, Lorraine Ollis of Jonesborough, brother in law, Tilman (Sue) Poore, sister in laws, Nettie Jean (Danny) Beckett and Ruby (Dale) McCurry, several nieces and nephews and his dog, Izzie.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the nurses, CNA’s and staff of Erwin Health Care that cared for Jack for the past 5 ½ years while he was their patient. Special thank you to Dr. Colinger and his staff.
There will be a visitation on Monday, November 9, 2020, from 10am to 2pm at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home, Jonesborough, immediately followed by a graveside service at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Jonesborough. Pastors Roger Laws and Kevin Laws will be officiating. Pallbearers will be friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the Alzheimer’s Association, 9050 Executive Park Dr., Suite A106, Knoxville, TN 37923.
Due to Covid-19 mandate, please wear your mask and adhere to the social distancing Guideline.
Condolences may be sent to the Haynes family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services. 753-3821