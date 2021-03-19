ERWIN - Dorris Byrd, age 69, Erwin, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at her home. She was a life-long resident of Unicoi County and a daughter of the late John Lawrence Byrd, Sr, and Velva Willis Byrd.
Dorris retired from NFS after twenty plus years of service. In her younger years she enjoyed playing softball. She loved cooking, gardening, and fishing. Dorris was a Christian and formerly attended Clear Branch Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: John “J.L.” Lawrence Byrd, Jr and Charles Cyle Byrd; one sister, Robbie Byrd.
Dorris leaves behind to cherish her memory, one brother, Harold Byrd and wife, Mae Bell of Flag Pond; three sisters: Bertha Byrd and Olga Edwards both of Erwin, and Joan King and husband, James of Jonesborough; several special nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Tuesday March 23, 2021 in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM. Reverend Charles David Byrd and Reverend Craig Shelton will officiate. Music will be provided by Courtney Harris. Pallbearers will be Harold Byrd, Daniel Byrd, Matt Byrd, Tim Byrd, John Byrd, and TK Sallings. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Byrd, Lonnie Harris, Duane Teasner, her many friends and former co-workers from NFS. Committal will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19 please wear a facemask, and practice social distancing for the safety of the family and those attending.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Byrd family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
