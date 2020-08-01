Dorothy Woodby Williams entered into life eternal on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Governer’s Bend Assisted Living Center, Erwin. She was 85 Years old, and was the daughter of the late Austin Dunn and May Woodby, and Step Father Harrison Woodby. In additions to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Jim Woodby and second husband Robert Williams.
Dorothy was a member of Fork Mountain Free Will Baptist Church and attended Little Doe Free Will Baptist with family members when she could no longer drive to church. She loved the Lord and enjoyed nothing more than singing old gospel hymns with her church family. She and Robert took several bus tours and loved to see the beautiful scenery that God created.
Left to honor her death are sons Jimmy Woodby and wife Clara and Jackie Woodby and wife Eileen. Three Granddaughters Heather Wilson, Alysia Rash and Jessica Woodby, with several great grandchildren.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Roselawn Memorial Park with the Rev. Charlie Trivette officiating and music will be provided by Doug Blevins. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home Monday form 1 to 4:30 p.m. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday. The family would like to extend special thanks to the care givers at Governor’s Bend that showed so much love and care to Mom during a difficult time in her live. Also, we thank the Friends that took the time to visit her and brighten up her day. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor’s church or favorite charity. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com or friends and family may visit at the home of Jimmy or Jackie Woodby.
