JONESBOROUGH - Dorothy Virginia Tester Wilson, 93, Jonesborough passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born April 24, 1928 in Mountain City to the late Smith & Ollie Fritts Tester. She had lived a number of years in Elizabethton before moving to Jonesborough in 2009 . She was retired from First Presbyterian Church, Johnson City as a Custodian. In earlier years she was a member of Valley Forge Christian Church, after moving to Jonesborough she become a member of West Hills Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister: Lucy Oliver and a brother: Paul Tester.
Survivors include her sister: Mary W. White. One Niece: Vickie Cloyd, One Nephew: Elijah Cloyd. Two Great Nieces Annie Cloyd and Breanna Cloyd. A special friend: Janet Karneck.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Daniel Shorder officiating. Active pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Thursday will be: Ray Oliver, Gene Hurt, Allen Hurt, Kenny Dickenson, Annie Cloyd and Elijah Cloud. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home 12 noon until 5 p.m. Wednesday. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Thursday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
