JOHNSON CITY - Dorothy Sue Ingram, 84, Johnson City passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Carter County and was a daughter of the late Richard Paul Tester and Bessie Sheryl Taylor Tester. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Ted Fields; a brother, William Franklin Tester; a sister, Wanda Jean Adams; a son-in-law, Bobby Estep and a grandson, Ted Gregg.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Edward Ingram; her children, Martin Jerome Fields and wife, Bridget of Norfolk, VA, Roger Lyle Fields and wife, Becky of Norfolk, Debra Gayle Estep of Dungannon, VA, Mary Anne Fann and husband, Matt of Mosheim, TN, Tammy Cheryl Brown and husband, Charles of Glen Burney, MD and her step-son, Bobby Joe Ingram of Berlin, MD; two sisters, Mary Shirley and her husband, Wayne of Johnson City and Marie Hopson of Unicoi; fourteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Recommended for you