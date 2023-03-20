JOHNSON CITY - Dorothy Sue Ingram, 84, Johnson City passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Carter County and was a daughter of the late Richard Paul Tester and Bessie Sheryl Taylor Tester. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Ted Fields; a brother, William Franklin Tester; a sister, Wanda Jean Adams; a son-in-law, Bobby Estep and a grandson, Ted Gregg.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Edward Ingram; her children, Martin Jerome Fields and wife, Bridget of Norfolk, VA, Roger Lyle Fields and wife, Becky of Norfolk, Debra Gayle Estep of Dungannon, VA, Mary Anne Fann and husband, Matt of Mosheim, TN, Tammy Cheryl Brown and husband, Charles of Glen Burney, MD and her step-son, Bobby Joe Ingram of Berlin, MD; two sisters, Mary Shirley and her husband, Wayne of Johnson City and Marie Hopson of Unicoi; fourteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Dorothy will be conducted at 6:00 PM Tuesday, March 21, 2023 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Kenneth Grindstaff officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:30 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 AM.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423=928=2245