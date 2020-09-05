JOHNSON CITY - Dorothy Ruby “Granny” Tipton, age 92, of Johnson City, TN passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on September 03, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Maude Shepherd. Dorothy was married to the late Gene Tipton who passed away in 2010. She attended Sims Hill Christian Church, and was loved by all. She was known to everyone as “Granny.” She was an employee at the Bemberg Factory in Elizabethton, where she later retired. Dorothy was a simple woman and a very strong-willed lady.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Blanche Shepherd, Mary Ruth Tipton, Mamie Gourley and Pauline Hill; brother, Dean Shepherd; son-in-law’s, Terry Radford and Randy Radford. Granny is survived by her two daughters, Barbara Hensley and husband Roger (Dodo) of Mountain City, TN; Patricia Ann Radford; three sons, Larry Tipton and wife Brenda (Butterfly) of Elizabethton, TN; Jackie Tipton and wife Sherry of Elizabethton, TN; Teddy Tipton and wife Christine (GiGi) of Johnson City, TN; brother, Harold “Dick” Shepherd of Greenville SC; Ten grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren also survive.
A service to honor the life of Dorothy Ruby Tipton will be conducted Monday, September 7, 2020 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services with Minister Bret Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. to pay their respects and sign the guestbook.
The graveside service and interment will be conducted at Mckeehan Cemetery in Elizabethton, TN following the service. Active pallbearers are Terry Paul Radford, Heath Tipton, Joshua Radford, Adam Reeser, Roger Norton, Todd Leach and Justin Radford. Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Cole, Roger (Dodo) Hensley, Anthony Tolley, Tony Tolley, Wally Shepherd and Randy Shepherd.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for all the loving care they provided.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter County is mandating that all citizens who live in or visit Carter County wear masks in public. In keeping in accordance with this mandate, all visitors to the open visitation or to the graveside service are required to wear a mask or facial covering. Also, social distancing recommendations will be observed.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Sims Hill Christian Church Adult Class, 206 Sims Hill Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
