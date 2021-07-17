JOHNSON CITY - Dorothy Marie Campbell, 94, Johnson City, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021.
Dorothy was born January 26, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Jules and Dorothy Fernbach. She graduated from Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park, NY. She worked for NY Telephone and retired from Macy’s.
She was of the Catholic faith. Mom loved her family, was an avid gardener, loved flowers, and loved to shop. Her favorite flower was the gerber daisy and her favorite place to shop was Macy’s.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband of 50 years, Edward J. Campbell; sons, Brian Campbell and Edward S. Campbell, M.D.; and one brother, Donald J. Fernbach, M.D.
Those left to cherish her memory include her: her sister, L. Virginia Fernbach; daughter, Kathy Heagle and her husband Tim; sons, Don Campbell and Paul Campbell and his wife Julie; daughter-in-law, Marianne S. Campbell; grandchildren, Michael Campbell and his wife Amber, Bethany Campbell, Janine Miller and her husband Kris, Kate Spitler and her husband Adam, Chelsea Campbell, Tyler Campbell, Courtney Theilman and her husband Ryan, Nicole Meads and her husband Zach, Krista Sims and her husband Harrison, and Matt Campbell; great grandchildren, Ada and Abby Campbell and Jade Gatti; and many favorite nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Dominion Senior Living in Johnson City for their loving care shown to Mom during her residency. We would also like to thank Caris HealthCare.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. For those unable to attend the service in person, the service can be viewed on Dorothy’s obituary page at www.morrisbaker.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601, www.wcjcanimalshelter.org
To view the live streamed memorial service and to share memories and condolences with the family, visit www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Campbell family. (423) 282-1521