JONESBOROUGH - Dorothy Madeline Holly Talley, 93, Jonesborough passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, in Frederick, Maryland while visiting her daughter. She was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County and was a daughter of the late Alva B. Holly Sr. and Mamie Lee Leonard Holly. Dot was a lifetime member of the Johnson City Church of God.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Morton Talley; brothers, Q.D. Holly, A.B. Holly Jr., Bobby J. Holly and Wilburn Lee Holly; a sister, Kathryn Beryl Holly Moffitt; her son-in-law, Lee Christopher Fowler Sr; also, several aunts, uncles, cousins and two nephews.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Recommended for you