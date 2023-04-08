JONESBOROUGH - Dorothy Madeline Holly Talley, 93, Jonesborough passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, in Frederick, Maryland while visiting her daughter. She was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County and was a daughter of the late Alva B. Holly Sr. and Mamie Lee Leonard Holly. Dot was a lifetime member of the Johnson City Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Morton Talley; brothers, Q.D. Holly, A.B. Holly Jr., Bobby J. Holly and Wilburn Lee Holly; a sister, Kathryn Beryl Holly Moffitt; her son-in-law, Lee Christopher Fowler Sr; also, several aunts, uncles, cousins and two nephews.
Survivors include her daughter, Molly L. Fowler of Frederick, Maryland; grandson, Lee Christopher Fowler II of Maryland; a great-granddaughter, Riley Lynne Fowler of Colorado; a great-grandson, Aiden Charles Fowler of Maryland; Many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in the Johnson City Church of God, 1908 Indian Ridge Road, Johnson City with Pastor C. Bryant Collins officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the service hour. Interment will follow in the Mountain Home National Cemetery at 2:00 PM. Active pallbearers will be Lee Christopher Fowler II, Dennis Holly, Mark Moffitt, Jim Holly and Dylan Holly. Honorary pallbearers will be Aiden Fowler and Jordan Holly.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Talley family. 423-928-2245