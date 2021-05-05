ELIZABETHTON - Dorothy Lowe Peters, 92, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in the Hermitage Health Center following an extended illness. She was born February 3, 1929 in Johnson County, to the late William A. & Doxie Fritts Lowe. She had lived most of her life in Elizabethton. Dorothy retired from Watson’s Department Store, prior to that she was employed at Parks-Belk and Burgie Drug Store. She was the last Charter Member of Unaka Baptist Church. where she sang in the Choir for several years. She loved flowers and gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband : Hubert Peters who passed away April 24, 2005, by a son: Mitchell (Butch) Peters who passed away April 24,2021, by three sisters: June Angel , Blanche Walton and Bert Elliott, four brothers: Foy, Brooks, Chase and Lon Lowe.
Survivors include a Grandson: Richard Wayne Peters, Two Great Grandsons: Brent & Jordan Peters., Two Sisters: Nell Lowe Cates and Alean Lowe Cooper. Her special friends: Ronnie & Loretta Taylor. Several nieces & Nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Walker Roberson officiating. Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be her church family. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Staff of Caris Hospice and the Staff of Hermitage Health Care. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Dorothy to the Unaka Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Peters family