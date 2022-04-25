April 8, 1934 – April 8, 2022
JOHNSON CITY – Dorothy Jo Broyles Bowman, Johnson City, passed away at her home on her 88th birthday, April 8, 2022, following a lengthy illness. A native of Washington County, Dorothy Jo was born April 8, 1934 to the late Everett J. and Pauline Brown Broyles.
Dorothy Jo became a member of Unaka Avenue Baptist Church in 1946, where at the age of 14 she began her 74-year career as a pianist and organist, later also serving in Lewisburg, Sweetwater, and Knoxville, Tennessee, and having recently completed her service at Bethany Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2009-2020. During her career, she also provided instruction in piano and organ.
Dorothy Jo was a graduate of Science Hill High School, class of 1952. After graduating from East Tennessee State College in 1957, she began her teaching career as an English teacher at Sulphur Springs High School. Dorothy Jo later joined the faculties of Johnson City Junior High and Science Hill High School where she taught typing and shorthand. Dorothy Jo was later an instructor of senior English at both Vonore High School, Vonore, Tennessee and Fulton High School in Knoxville, while taking graduate classes at the University of Tennessee (1970-1977).
Dorothy Jo spent the last 19 years of her teaching career at Daniel Boone High School, retiring in 1996.
Dorothy Jo enjoyed playing games with her family, watching sports with her husband, as well as viewing game shows “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy”. Some of her favorite trips were to the beach, to major league baseball spring training in Florida, attending TSSAA Basketball Tournaments in Murfreesboro, Tennessee for many years, and many housesitting occasions for her nephew and niece in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Dorothy Jo was also able to visit England with a Daniel Boone High School coworker in 1989. Dorothy Jo enjoyed trips with her husband and grandchildren to Myrtle Beach, Daytona Beach, Williamsburg, Orlando, the Outer Banks of North Carolina, and the Isle of Palms, South Carolina.
Dorothy Jo loved her husband and adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, family reunions and holiday meals with her family. Dorothy Jo always cherished visits from her children and grandchildren.
Dorothy Jo and Ray Bowman married on August 6, 1960 at Unaka Avenue Baptist Church. Dorothy Jo is survived by her loving husband, Ray, after a marriage of almost 62 years. Others left to cherish her memory are her brother Edward J. Broyles (Carol); three children, Steve Bowman (Sherry), Amy Bowman (Todd), and Leslie Mazzei (Scott); five grandchildren Jeremy Bowman, Jared Bowman of Alexandria, VA, Felicia Taylor, Megan Taylor, LeeAnn Mazzei of Nashville; three great-grandchildren; Brayden Letcher, Braxden Letcher, and Brileigh Letcher, and also several nieces, nephews and cousins.
For their very special consideration and care, the family wishes to thank Amedysis Hospice and her nurse Ashley, her granddaughter Felicia, and daughter-in-law Sherry.
A Celebration of Life to honor Dorothy Jo Bowman will be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Unaka Avenue Baptist Church with Reverend Robert “Chub” Bowman and Reverend Chuck Echols officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm.
Memorials may be made in Dorothy Jo Bowman’s name to: Bethany Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 5825 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, TN 37663.