ELIZABETHTON - Dorothy Jean Lowrie Egeler, age 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus, on January 1, 2023, while in Hospice care at Hermitage Health Center in Elizabethton, Tennessee.
Dorothy was born in Chicago, Illinois, on April 22, 1934, to the late George Lowrie, Jr., and Anna Frick Lowrie. She attended Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, where she earned an associate’s degree in Bible and missions, and she met Arnold Egeler, the love of her life. She graduated from Grant Hospital (Chicago) as a registered nurse in 1958.
Dorothy always enjoyed music. She played the French Horn in high school and college, and she enjoyed playing the piano most of her life. At Moody she was a member of the Women’s Chorale, traveling to perform across the USA and overseas as well.
Dorothy married Arnold Egeler on August 10, 1957. In 1959 they moved to Tanzania, East Africa, to serve with Africa Inland Mission (AIM) as missionaries on the islands of Lake Victoria. Arnold was a Bible teacher and church planter, and Dorothy ran an outpatient dispensary. She also taught health and hygiene, sewing, and Bible classes to women and girls.
Returning to the USA in 1974, Dorothy was a private duty nurse, a soccer mom/grandma, a church musician, a Sunday school teacher, and helped care for her aging mother. Dorothy loved Jesus and loved sharing Him with others. She led Bible studies, cooked meals for people, and loved hosting people in her home. She also enjoyed her flower gardens, especially tending her roses and beautiful giant Dahlias.
In 1992, Arnold and Dorothy moved to Mombasa, Kenya to teach at Pwani Bible College for 5 years. They retired to Colorado Springs, CO, for 18 years, then moved to AIM’s retirement center in Minneola, Florida. There, on December 27, 2021, Dorothy’s beloved Arnold passed away after 64 years of marriage.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by two sisters and their husbands: Marian Johnson (William), and Alice Cochrum (William).
Those left to cherish her memory are her five children and their spouses: Daniel (Kathleen), Colorado Springs, CO; Timothy (Lisa), Divide, CO; Jonathan (Pamela), Elizabethton, TN; James (Stacie), Bethlehem, PA; Ruth Basile (Frank), Flanders, NJ; her sister-in-law, Joan Egeler, Philadelphia, PA; 18 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Dorothy made arrangements for her body to be donated to science. Her memorial service will be held in Clermont, Florida at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent in Dorothy’s name to the Rev. Arnold and Dorothy Egeler Scholarship Fund, c/o The Family Worship Center, 8301 8th Ave. South, Birmingham, AL 35206 (www.fwcbirmingham.org). The scholarship fund continues the Egelers’ legacy of sponsoring men and women from the islands of Lake Victoria, Tanzania, to attend Bible school and seminary.