ELIZABETHTON - Dorothy Jean Lowrie Egeler, age 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus, on January 1, 2023, while in Hospice care at Hermitage Health Center in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

Dorothy was born in Chicago, Illinois, on April 22, 1934, to the late George Lowrie, Jr., and Anna Frick Lowrie. She attended Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, where she earned an associate’s degree in Bible and missions, and she met Arnold Egeler, the love of her life. She graduated from Grant Hospital (Chicago) as a registered nurse in 1958.