CHILHOWIE, VA – JONESBOROUGH, TN - Dorothy Henderson Allen, 78, originally from Poore Valley, Saltville, VA, moved to Jonesborough, TN after marriage and due to illness lived with her brother in Chilhowie, VA for the past 6 months. Dorothy entered into the loving arms of her Savior on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
She was born to the late Claude and Della Henderson of Poore Valley, Saltville, VA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Chester M. Allen and brothers, James R. Henderson and Claude L. Henderson, Jr.
Survivors include her youngest brother, Robert (Bob) Henderson and wife, Vicky, and sister-in-law Sherri Henderson; niece, Lisa Foglesong and nephew, James Henderson, Jr.; special god-daughter, Kim Holtzclaw; and very special friends Gail Keller, Donald Hodge, Bonnie Bullock and Bill Snapp.
Dorothy had requested no visitation or funeral service held due to the COVID pandemic.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Second-Floor staff of BRMC, JMH staff, and Amedisys Home Health staff, Family Healthcare Clinic and Dr. Gerald Murphy and CNA Elizabeth Dean for their kindness during Dorothy’s illness.
