MELBOURNE, FL - Dorothy Gilbert LeMay, age 88, of Melbourne, FL, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Health First Holmes Regional Medical Center. She was a native of Erwin, TN and a daughter of the late Robert Carl and Melda Tinker Gilbert. Dorothy was a former member of Lily Dale Christian Church. In addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Edward LeMay, and her son Jeffery Gilbert LeMay.
Dorothy LeMay has left behind to cherish her memory: daughters: Patricia LeMay Keene, Lori Ann Smiley; sons: Michael Edward LeMay, David Eugene LeMay, Ronald Carl LeMay; sisters: Betty Keever and husband, Glenn Keever and Margie Thompson; and 13 grandchildren.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Dorothy Gilbert LeMay in a funeral service to be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 27, 2022 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Steve Smiley will officiate. A committal service will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent rise in numbers, and for the safety of our families, guests and staff, we ask that masks or facial coverings be worn and all safety protocols be followed while attending any services held.
