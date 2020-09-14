Sadly, we bid Mom goodbye, but we’ll see her again! Dorothy Frances Overbay Bennett left us on September 13, 2020 having lived a good, long life. She was the daughter of the late Jones H. Overbay and Ethel Odom Overbay Couch, but was lovingly raised by her grandparents, William Franklin and Nola Chuckey Tucker Odom. They were farming folks and she spoke affectionately of them, her growing up years on the farm and how much they meant to her. She reflected regularly on their integrity and hard work. They passed those virtues on to her.
This spunky, can-do young woman married a spunky, can-do young man named Lawrence Edward Bennett, whom she met on the farm. They never encountered a challenge they could not tackle successfully. Together they started Bennett’s Carpet Service in Johnson City. After his death, Mom put her bookkeeping skills to work for (the late) chiropractors W. L. Anderson and Lonnie Jackson. In addition to being great with numbers (helping her daughter learn how to use the slide rule in advanced math when Mom didn’t know what a slide rule was), Mom was a professional class seamstress and a great cook. She always said, “Anything worth doin’ is worth doin’ right.” She was frugal (able to stretch dimes into dollars), and practical in every aspect of life. She believed in planning ahead and being prepared. She always enjoyed reading and working a variety of puzzles to keep herself sharp. Anyone who ever met up with her became quickly aware of the self-confidence of this unique woman.
She leaves behind her son, Larry Edward Bennett and wife Deborah; her daughter, Debra Kay Sirois and husband Mark; her grandchildren, Robin Bennett, Rebecca Bennett Johnson and husband Jim, and Benjamin Bennett; her great-granddaughters, Helen and Sophia Johnson.
She is also survived by brothers William Overbay, Jack Overbay, and Bill Couch; sisters Fern Overbay Hilton and Barbara Couch Hutton; special sister-in-law Jean Garst Couch; special cousin David Odom; many nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by brothers Gene Couch and George Couch, a sister Doris Couch Ray, step-brothers Bobby Couch and Leroy Couch, and loving step-dad Robert C. Couch.
Over the years, Mom had been a member of Westerly Heights Baptist Church, Mount Zion Baptist Church, and King Springs Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School classes at each of these congregations.
Committal Service and Interment will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 12:00PM in Garden of the Cross at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
Due to COVID-19, for everyone’s protection, all visitors are required to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.
Many thanks to her very kind personal physician Dr. Jason Hatjioannou and his staff; the ER (Dr. Lee and Nurse Brittany), ICU 2900, and the Neuro ward at the Johnson City Medical Center; Amedisys Home Health; and Home Instead caregivers. Mom and her children experienced deep compassion and loving care from these kind people. God bless you all!
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
