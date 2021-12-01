Dorothy Foxx Blevins Howard, age 100, passed away November 28, 2021.
She is the daughter of the late Adam and Lula Foxx. Dorothy was very happy to share her Christian faith with everyone. She lived in the Oak Grove community most of her life and was well known by many.
Dorothy was one of twelve siblings and is survived by one sister, Janice Foxx Tittle; two daughters, Diana B. Furchess and Debbie B. Hollifield; three grandchildren Kim F. Coulter, Erin Hollifield, and Jonathan Furchess; two great-grandchildren, Lanie Coulter and Mason Knowels; one great-great grandson, Oscar Coulter; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Dorothy most recently resided at the NHC Assisted Living Center due to a fall at home. She was loved by many, and everyone knew her as “Mamaw!”
The family will receive visitors on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 12 pm to 1 pm at Tetrick Funeral Services. A graveside committal service will follow at 2 pm at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
Active pallbearers will be Jason Smith, Alan Spivey, Robbie Seymour, Clinton Williams, and Patrick Barnett. Dorothy would be pleased to have Sam Reed and her beloved grandson Jonathan Furchess as honorary pallbearers.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.