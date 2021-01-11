“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith”
2 Timothy 4:7 (KJV)
JOHNSON CITY - Dorothy E. Schill, age 93 of Johnson City, Tennessee departed this earthly life on Sunday January 10, 2021 to attend a long-awaited reunion with friends and family in Heaven. There is no doubt that when her heavenly father called her home, the Angels he sent to escort her were her Husband Clyde and Daughter Diane. Dorothy was the Daughter of the Late Donald A. Kelly, Sr and Mary Lowe Kelly. Dorothy was a Charter Member of the Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church, Johnson City. In recent years, she attended Grace Free Will Baptist Church, Johnson City, until she was no longer physically able to do so.
Dorothy is survived by her children; Daughters Lesia Schill Crawford (Larry); Debra Schill of the home and son Roger Schill (Sharon); Grand Daughters Rebecca Schill Cole (Steve) and Ute Schill Oubari (Hesham); Great Grand Son Matthew Cole (Ayako) and Great Grand Daughter Sydney Cole; Sister Nancy Kelly Bowman; A Special Sister-in-Law Mrs. Betty Schill Rutherford of Georgia and a Special Nephew Allen Schill of North Carolina. She is also survived by numerous other nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Clyde E. Schill in 1995 and their daughter, Diane in 1959. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brothers Charles, James, Donald Jr Kelly, and sister Mary Christine (Jewell) Nelson.
Dorothy was an avid gardener and loved her flower gardens, which for many years, drew the admiration of travelers driving along the highway. She had an equal love of making crafts and crocheting. Over the years she produced many quilts, afghans, and handmade dolls many of which have become family heirlooms that now rest in honored places in the homes of her decedents. While those of us left behind and especially those of us who were blessed to have had her as a loving mother, will miss her here on earth, we can take comfort that we know where she is and that she feels no more pain and one day we will see her again.
The family would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to two Special care givers that were there for her throughout the last mile of her journey Carisa Sandridge and Tammy Foster.
A funeral service will be available to view on the Morris-Baker website, under Dorothy’s page on the tribute wall and on her obituary page, at 1:00 pm, Thursday, January 14, 2021 and it will be available to view for 90 days. There will be a graveside service at 2:00 pm, Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Please meet at the cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
