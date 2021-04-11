ERWIN - Dorothy “Dotty” Oldham, age 84, of Erwin, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021, in loving care at her home. She was a member of Ninth Street Baptist Church where she was a choir member. Dotty enjoyed walking her dogs and taught people the value of a good tomato knife. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Dotty is a daughter of the late Arthur and Mildred Watts. In addition to her parents, Dotty is preceded in death by her husband Robert Oldham; daughter: Michele Lynch; and son: Rick Oldham.
Dotty Oldham leaves behind to cherish her memory: Daughter: Jill Oldham and wife, Mer Otis; Grandson: Jeremy Oldham; Many Nieces and nephews.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Dotty Oldham in a committal service to be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Evergreen Cemetery. Reverend Carl Connely will officiate. Those attending the committal service should meet at Evergreen Cemetery by 12:50 pm for the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Dotty’s name to the Unicoi County Animal Shelter, 185 N Industrial Drive, Erwin, TN 37650.
