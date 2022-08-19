JOHNSON CITY - Dorothy “Dotty” Bowman Scholten Freeman, 86, Johnson City, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Randolph Hospice House in Asheboro, NC, after a lengthy battle with Dementia.

Dotty was a native of Johnson City and a daughter of the late Robert Wolfe and Janelle Barnette Bowman.

