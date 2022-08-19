JOHNSON CITY - Dorothy “Dotty” Bowman Scholten Freeman, 86, Johnson City, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Randolph Hospice House in Asheboro, NC, after a lengthy battle with Dementia.
Dotty was a native of Johnson City and a daughter of the late Robert Wolfe and Janelle Barnette Bowman.
Dotty attended Columbia Bible College in South Carolina where she met Bill Scholten. After marrying they were called to the mission field where they served in Belgium in preparation for their final destination of the Congo, Africa. Once in the Congo, along with their five young children they worked in educating African ministers and teaching school. What is known as the Congolese Revolution in 1964, Bill was the first missionary to be killed during the uprising. After many months of being held hostage, Dotty and her children were rescued from captivity. Dotty returned to Johnson City where she completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Education at East Tennessee State University and began her career as a teacher in the Washington County School System. In 1981 she married Ralph Freeman. In 1983 they built a pool in their backyard and Dotty just loved having family and friends enjoy it over the years. Many memories of Dotty include birthday parties or just hanging out around that pool. Dotty was an avid Pooh Bear collector. Those who knew her loved to look at her large collection.
Dotty was a member Heritage Baptist Church, where she was very active volunteering, especially after her retirement.
In addition to her parents, Dotty was preceded in death by her first husband William H. “Bill” Scholten, her second husband, Ralph Freeman, sons, William “Ike” Scholten, Jr., Steven James Scholten, Bruce Joel Scholten, daughter, Sandy Lynn Scholten, brothers, Robert Wolfe Bowman, Jr. and James “Denny” Bowman.
Survivors include her daughter, Robbin Scholten of Asheboro, NC; grandson, Garrett Scholten of Knoxville; granddaughter, Stacey Scholten of Oak Ridge; great-granddaughter, Kaylie Scholten; daughter-in-law, Pam Scholten; step daughters, Joyce Shaffer and Carmalitta Barbour; siblings, Betty Noell, Charlie Bowman and wife Nancy and Clanetta Davis.
A special thanks to Jennifer Cutshaw and the caregivers at Terra Bella Memory Center for their kindness to Dotty in her final years.
The funeral service for Dotty will be conducted Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 4:00 P.M. in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Pastor Barry Young, officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00-4:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
The graveside committal service will be held Monday, August 22, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from friends and family. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children’s Bible Ministries, CBM Camp at 111 CBM Camp Rd. Watauga, TN 37694 or donate directly on their website at www.cbmcamp.com.