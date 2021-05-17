ELIZABETHTON - Dorothy “Dot” C. Little, age 93, of Elizabethton passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Mrs. Little was born in Sullivan County, TN, but lived most of her life in Carter County, TN. She was the daughter of the late Mitchell P. Carr and Sula M. Dempsey Carr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Emory L. “Jack” Little on November 22, 2020 and by her brother and two sisters. Mrs. Little was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and retired from North American Rayon Corporation. Those left to cherish her memory include her son and daughter-in-law, Lewis Berdell Little (Ann). Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Reverend Mark Newman officiating. Those who will be attending the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 P.M on Thursday.
Tetrick Funeral Home, of Elizabethton is honored to serve the Little family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.