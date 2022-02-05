A life of joyful relationship. Dorothy Davison journeyed to meet her Heavenly Father on January 28, falling asleep and waking in the arms of Jesus. Her life of more than 91 years was amazing and filled with relationships that brought her such joy, which in turn she imparted to everyone she ever met.
Born Dorothy Ellen Hensley to Sylvester and Mary Cobble Hensley, she lost her mother to illness when she was only four years old. Sylvester married again to Maggie whom Dorothy lovingly called Momma throughout the rest of her life. Dorothy spent a lifetime of closeness with her sister June Mays who preceded her in death in 2009. Dorothy just recently said of June, “we never had a cross word with each other.”
Dorothy and June both went to work as teenagers at Leon-Ferenbach in Johnson City and often shared stories of the hard work and fun hijinks they managed to get into. At 17, Dorothy met a man who lived down the street and was recently home from WWII. She fell in love with Paul Davison, marrying him in 1947, and continued to live on Fairridge Road for her entire life. Paul preceded her in death on their 62nd wedding anniversary, leaving a lifetime of joyful memories of their long marriage. Dorothy was a dedicated wife and mother, having their first child Shirley whom they lost at the age of 4 months. Yet, joy prevailed in having their only son a few years later.
Dorothy went on to work at Pharmaseal, making medical supplies before taking the step to study for and receive her GED. After that she applied to work for the U.S. Postal Service where she spent the remainder of her career. She worked as a sub carrier, finally getting her own route serving the people of Okolona and Milligan College on Route 19. Many people enjoyed her contagious smile for years with her personalized service, and her understanding of the significance of her mission to deliver this important cargo. The people of her route showed their appreciation for her often, which always filled her soul.
Before and after retiring, she poured into her family and treasured spending time with her grandchildren as they grew into adults, then was blessed to do the same with her great-grandchildren imparting wisdom and a rare glimpse into the beauty of personally experiencing the past generation. She poured into her friends in so many meaningful ways: Caring for people, taking them on trips and allowing them to enjoy life with her; as a member of the HOME club; and always as a member of the Skyline Heights Baptist Church where she faithfully attended from its inception. At church she left generations of influence in her wake; changing, inspiring, and influencing countless people who share a piece of her joy still today. On even her last day she was seeking to be more like Jesus and follow His example.
Waiting to welcome her in heaven were her beloved husband Paul, and her precious daughter Shirley, whom she had longed to hold for so long. Her Mother Mary and father Sylvester Hensley along with her Stepmother Maggie; her beloved sister June Mays and husband W.G.; and her stepbrother Ray Hardin.
Left here to carry on her beautiful legacy of love are her son Randy and his wife Susan; her grandchildren Randi; Jay and his wife Jessica along with great-grandchildren Alexis and Dylan; and Jennifer with her partner Brendon and great-grandchildren Carter, Noah, and Maggie; her nieces Judy Henegar and Gale, Bonnie Chandley and Johnny, and Ann Ervin and Leroy; nephew Mike Davison and his wife Pam. There are many grandnieces and nephews also missing her beautiful smile.
Alzheimer’s is a terrible disease that robs the mind of its most precious commodity: memories. Dorothy’s consistent wish was that we could do something so that no one else would ever have to go through it. To honor that desire, in lieu of flowers please donate to find a cure for Alzheimer’s, a gift in her name to endure her legacy in a meaningful way. Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, curealz.org/giving/
