JOHNSON CITY - Dorothy D. (Jackson) Vaught , 85 of Johnson City, TN transitioned from this life to her eternal reward on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. She was born in Knoxville, TN to the late Bishop Lloyd Otis Jackson, Sr and Edith M. (Gordon) Jackson.
She later moved to Johnson City, TN where she was raised and attended Langston High School. While attending high school she met her husband of 66 years William A. Vaught. She gave birth to their daughter Ernestine D.Vaught whom they affectionately call “Ernie”. They later relocated to Connecticut where they lived for over 40 years. Before relocating to Connecticut with her family Dorothy received the precious gift of salvation while singing in the gospel group “Echoes of Zion”. Once in Connecticut, she began serving in ministry under her father, Bishop Otis Jackson who presided over True Vine Fire Baptized Holiness Church. As she continued to grow in her ministry call she began serving at St. John’s Full Gospel Deliverance Church under the leadership of Apostle Dr. John E Wilson. Dorothy grew in her love and gift for prayer, pastoral leadership, counseling and served faithfully to minister to the needs of those she encountered. She had a special passion for the needs of women and for a time was the president of the women’s ministry at her church. Outside of the church, Dorothy embodied a true heart of hospitality and would welcome all to the dinner table on any given day, especially on Sunday’s. She lived with an open door policy and could be found counseling and praying for those in need at all hours of the day and night. She was a member of Women’s Aglow International and served as a prayer partner for the CBN 700 club in the greater Hartford area. She worked outside of the home and was employed with several places of business such as Connecticut Valley Hospital and St. John’s Daycare; but her main job was caring for her family as a home maker. Upon retirement, Dorothy and her family relocated back to Johnson City, TN where she became an associate pastor at Jubilee World Outreach under the leadership of Pastors Kirby and Debra Hill. Dorothy once again served faithfully and diligently until her health began to decline.
Dorothy leaves a wealth of legacy and is survived by her husband, William of 66 years, her daughter, Ernestine, her grandchildren Jonathan T. Reed (Kimberly) of Johnson City, TN and Jasmine M. Gibbs (Geoffrey) of Huntersville, NC. Two great-grandchildren, Geoffrey Gibbs III and Jackson A.W. Gibbs. Siblings Lois White of Middletown, CT; Richard Jackson (Alice) of College Park, GA; Bernice Drake of Ahoskie, NC, and sister-in-law Mamie Jackson of Bloomfield, CT. She also leaves to mourn a host of nieces, nephews, adopted and spiritual children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved as her own. Dorothy was predeceased by three brothers and two sister-in-laws, Charles Jackson and his wife Annette; Lloyd O. Jackson Jr; and Donald L. Jackson and his wife Ozie. In her final days, in addition to the abundance of love and care from her daughter and grandchildren, Dorothy received love and attention from two special nieces, Carolyn Newman and Oveta Thomas both of Johnson City, TN.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Saturday October 30, 2021 at Jubilee Word Outreach in Johnson City. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until 1:00pm at the church prior to the service. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Johnson City.
