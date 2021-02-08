ELIZABETHTON - Dorothy Christine “Miss Dottie” Forbes, age 83, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Life Care Center of Elizabethton. A native of Roan Mountain , she was a daughter of the late Jacob & Blanche Arnett Guinn. Dorothy lovingly known as “Miss Dottie” was born May 30, 1937. She was preceded in death by her husband William “Billy” Forbes who died October 26, 2013, by three sisters: Sarah Whitehead, Myrtle Elliott, Rhoda Lea McKinney and Three brothers: George Guinn, Thomas Guinn and Otis Guinn.
Dorothy enjoyed working in her home, cooking, baking, working in her flowers and reading her bible daily. She attended Valley Forge House of Prayer. Her Church and Church family was a very important part of her life.
Survivors include two Step-Children: Teddy Forbes , and Nancy Campbell and husband Larry. One Sister: Wanda Pate. Several Nieces and Nephews also survive.
A Service to Celebrate the life of “Miss Dottie” will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 10, 2021 in the Mausoleum of Peace, Happy Valley Memorial Park. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum. Officiating will be Rev. Allen Simerly and Rev. Terry Jones. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family would like to express their thanks to her special friends, Judy Vines, Jimmy Anderson, Judy & Darrell Guinn and thanks to the staff of Life Care Center of Elizabethton and the Carter County Rescue Squad for all their help and kindness during her illness. Friends may register their presence Tuesday 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the Mausoleum at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Forbes family.