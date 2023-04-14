JOHNSON - Dorothy Carter Rose Miller, 89, Johnson City, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center, following a brief illness.
Dorothy was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County. She was a daughter of the late Lee M. and Mary Keys Carter.
Dorothy was a member of Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
Dorothy received her bachelor’s degree in education and master’s degree at ETSU. Dorothy was a teacher and a coach for over 40 years in the Washington County School System, including Sulphur Springs Elementary and Daniel Boone High School. She started the volleyball team with Daniel Boone, who went on to the state tournament and won runner up in 1976. Dorothy was inducted into the Daniel Boone High School Hall of Fame in 2015, for her time as a volleyball coach and an English teacher there. She was irreplaceable and had a huge impact on the community.
Dorothy had a heart of gold. She was a caregiver to many family members. Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her presence will be deeply missed.
In addition to her parents Dorothy was preceded in death by her son, Dale Rose; grandson, Justin Rose; sisters, Carolyn Carter Baird, Sara Jane Knight, Mary Emma Johnson; brother, William Lee Carter.
Survivors include her husband, Clifford E. Miller of Johnson City; sons, David Rose of Boones Creek, Duane Rose (Amy) of Jonesborough; grandson, Devin Rose (Chelsea Davis) of Jonesborough; great grandchildren, Jackson Rose, Addison Turnmire; brother, Clyde W. Carter of Boones Creek; sister, Patsy Carter Baird (Henry) of Morristown; step son, Joseph Miller (Sonya) of Roan Mountain; step granddaughters, Jordan Miller (Matthew) of Johnson City, Sydney Young (Nathaniel) of Elizabethton; step great grandchildren, Paxton Potter, Emmi Potter, Lyla Young; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be conducted Monday, April 17, 2023, at 6:00 P.M. from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Pastor Joel Cook and Rev. Rick Clowers, officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4:00-6:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
The graveside committal service will be held Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Devin Rose, Joseph Miller, Taylor Johnson, Jeff Johnson, Todd Stone, and Tony Slaughter. The honorary pallbearer will be Jackson Rose. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 A.M.
Those who prefer to make memorial contributions in-lieu-of flowers may do so to Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 1870 Old Boones Creek Rd. Johnson City, TN 37615.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dorothy’s caregivers Janet Payne and Theresa Prince for their wonderful care and compassion.