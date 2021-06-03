JOHNSON CITY - Dorothy “Ann” Shipley, 80, of Johnson City, died on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center with Wendell and Wendi by her side. She was a native of Piney Flats, daughter of the late Jacob R. and Opal L. Green Hodges.
Ann was a perfect wife and the best mother that ever lived. She was a very loving affectionate woman who wanted everyone to feel loved. Ann was a devoted LPN as a nurse for Dr. Edward Steffner for forty years.
She attended the River of Life Baptist Church until her medical issues required her to stay home and watch the services online. Previous to that she attended Rocky Springs M.B. Church, where she spent many years doing crafts for vacation Bible School. Every year she spent months planning and preparing as she enjoyed working with the children so much.
Her hobbies included cooking, pencil drawing, jewelry, shopping and playing on her Kindle. She enjoyed her fur babies and they were always on her lap.
In addition to her parents, a brother, Jacob R. Hodges, Jr preceded her in death.
Those left to cherish her memory: her husband of 58 years Wendell L. Shipley; two daughters, Wendi S. Shipley and Becky Flowers; a sister and brother-in-law, Brenda L. and James Lynch; a granddaughter, Aimee Flowers; a half-sister, Janet Sue Harden; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Hodges and Rena Lewis; a brother-in-law, Robert Shipley; several nieces and nephews; her beloved fur babies, Abby, Emmett and Sydni.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home in the Dogwood chapel from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. A funeral service is to follow at 8:00 pm under the direction of Rev. Donnie Humphrey. A committal service is to be conducted on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 2:00 pm in the New Bethel Cemetery at Piney Flats. Active Pallbearers will be; James Lynch, Lee Jay Lynch, Matthew Lynch, Allen Shipley, Bentley Casey and Tommy Reed. Honorary pallbearers will be; Brownie Sheffield and Joe Sheffield.
The family wishes special thanks to her nurse, Cristy Heck.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.morrisbaker.com.
