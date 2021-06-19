JOHNSON CITY - Dorothy Aileen Shell, Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at her daughter’s residence in Strawberry Plains, TN after an extended illness.
Mrs. Shell was born April 1, 1942, in Jonesborough TN, daughter of the late Robert Lee Jackson and Edith Cantrell Jackson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Isham Shell, sister Anna Lee Jackson and brothers, Lonnie and Melvyn Jackson.
Dorothy attended Jonesborough High School, and after graduation, she worked at United Inter-Mountain Telephone Company as Group Chief Operator. Later became a stay-at-home mom and a caretaker of her mother. Mrs. Shell then retired as a Real Estate Affiliate Broker in 2004. She was a loving mother and grandmother, who will be deeply missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Mandi Terry and her husband Shawn; grandchildren Isaac Bryant and Nicole Terry; sister, Trishia Snowden and husband Ken; brother, Randy Jackson and wife Sara; her dear pal Pat MacLean; sisters-in-law, Brenda Jackson and Patty Jackson; along with several cousins.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 PM, Monday, June 21, 2021, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM with Pastor Lamar Garrison officiating.
A graveside service will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the Shell family online at www.Dillow-Taylor.com
