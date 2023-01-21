JOHNSON CITY - Dorothy A. Lynch, 90, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2023. Dorothy was born on February 26, 1932 in Bowmantown, TN. She was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Baskett) Rogers. Dorothy was a faithful active member of First Christian Church in Johnson City. She worked as everyone’s favorite bank teller, welcoming everyone with her beautiful smile. She retired at the age of 72 from Bank of America of Johnson City. Dorothy was also involved in the NCO Wife’s throughout her Husband’s military career. She served on the Welcome Wagon Committee, providing outreach to new residents and their families arriving on base. Dorothy is remembered as a devoted mother and grandmother, always setting a great example of selflessness, charity and love to others. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Charles D. Lynch of Erwin; daughter, Pamela D. Lynch of Johnson City; and granddaughter, Charity M. Marlowe of Highpoint, NC. Left to cherish her memory is her sons, Charles “Doug” Douglas Lynch II of Erwin and David “John” Lynch of Unicoi; daughter and husband, Mendy Lynch- Aderhold and Jim Aderhold; grandchildren, Keenan (Maggie) Lynch, Kelly Lynch, Kara (Mike) Dublin and Nicholas Lynch. A visitation is to be held from 11 am until 1 pm on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude for the gentle care given to Dorothy in her finals weeks at Christian Life Care Center of Unicoi County. A funeral service is to follow at 1 pm. Committal and interment will take place at 2 pm at Washington County Memory Gardens. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to First Christian Church of Johnson City and St. Jude’s. Tetrick Funeral services of Johnson City, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Lynch family. Condolences may be made at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com