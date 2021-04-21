2 Timothy 4:7 7I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith
ELIZABETHTON - Doris Spears Bare, 87, of Elizabethton, TN left her earthly body on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by her family for her Heavenly body after a lengthy fight with Dementia. Doris was born in Sullivan County, TN on November 06, 1933 to the late Frank and Maude Davis Spears. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers Kenneth and Eugene Spears.
Doris was a homemaker who loved to keep a spotless home. She loved to cook for her family and friends. Nobody left her home hungry. She loved to travel and made many bus trips with her best friend and aunt, the late Opal Odom. She enjoyed reading her Bible which she read completely seven times. She enjoyed going to church until her health prevented it. She never met a stranger, would help anyone she could and loved everyone. She was a life long member of Mountain View Church of Christ.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 68 years who was her loving caregiver, John H. Bare. Three daughters: Merita Kent, Teresa Harding and Jennifer Arnold. Four Grandchildren: Jonathan and Jessica Harding, Holly Ray and Emilee Jones. Four Great Grandchildren: Gabe and Avery Harding and Bentley and Brenlee Jones. Five sisters and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 12-1:30 p.m., Friday, April 23, 2021, followed by the Funeral at 1:30 p.m. with Minister David Irick and Hospice Chaplin Chris Hughes, Officiating. Burial will follow at the Emmert Cemetery, Keenburg Rd. Elizabethton, TN. Active pallbearers will be Jonathan Harding, Anthony Payne, Justin Ray, Brandon Kent, Tony Trivett and Marvin Bare. Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Bare, Earl Bare, Marvin Grindstaff, Lonnie Harding, Fritz Jones, Drew Jones and Tim Buck. The family would like to thank the Caregivers from Hillview Home Care, especially Ashley Smith, Jeannean Markley and Janice Hamilton and many others who cared for Doris over the past 6 plus years of her illness. A special thank you to Megan Renfro with Amedisys Hospice for the excellent care given to Doris and Hospice Chaplain Chris Hughes for many visits and prayers. Also, a special thank you to her granddaughter and nurse Jessica Harding, during her last hours. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizbethton.com.
