ERWIN - Doris Rice Barnett, age 96, of Erwin, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Christian Care Center of Unicoi County. She was born on March 24, 1926, in Massillon, Ohio to the late Charles and Maude McIntosh Randall.

Doris was a member of First Christian Church of Erwin. After retiring from Morrill Motors after twenty-four years of service, she enjoyed gardening, caring for her flowers and spending time on her front porch.

