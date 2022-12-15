ERWIN - Doris Rice Barnett, age 96, of Erwin, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Christian Care Center of Unicoi County. She was born on March 24, 1926, in Massillon, Ohio to the late Charles and Maude McIntosh Randall.
Doris was a member of First Christian Church of Erwin. After retiring from Morrill Motors after twenty-four years of service, she enjoyed gardening, caring for her flowers and spending time on her front porch.
In addition to her parents, Doris is preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Rice, Sr. and their beloved son, Frank Rice, Jr.; her second husband, Sam Barnett; sisters: Edith Randall Phillips and Joyce Randall Rice.
Doris is survived by her children: Connie Rice Dortch (Bob), Gail Rice Lawhon (Jim), Jim Rice (Lovenia); daughter-in-law, Margaret Rice; grandchildren: Todd Rice (Christi), Heather Rice Colley (Rob), Amy Dortch Weimann (Mark), Catherine Dortch Poloche (Sonny), Stephanie Rice, Samantha Rice, Mark Rice, T.J. Johnson; seven great-grandchildren; special nieces: Kathy Rice Jones and Katherine Bowen (Jeff).
Graveside service will be held in the Evergreen Mausoleum on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Craig Shelton officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 p.m. on Sunday.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Christian Care Center of Unicoi County.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Doris to: Upper Rice Creek Baptist Church, c/o Judy Treadway, 1901 Rice Creek Road, Flag Pond, Tennessee 37657.